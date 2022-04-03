Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

