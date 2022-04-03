Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.33.

UNP opened at $259.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.36 and a 200 day moving average of $241.47.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

