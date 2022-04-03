United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UMC. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 57.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 27.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

