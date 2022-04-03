United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UMC. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.15.
Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 676,871 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 57.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 27.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
