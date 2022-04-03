United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.15.

UMC opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.01.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,529 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

