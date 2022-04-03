United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on URI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $379.69.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI opened at $354.00 on Thursday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $285.59 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.