United Security Bancshares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $141.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Security Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Newby bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 39.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 263.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

