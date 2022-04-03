United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of UAMY stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.83.
United States Antimony Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.