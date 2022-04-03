United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.24

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.24 and last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 240995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.94.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

