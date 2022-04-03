Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,973 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.33% of Universal Logistics worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 333.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 374.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 161.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Richard P. Urban acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, with a total value of $102,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH opened at $19.55 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.38. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

