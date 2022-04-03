Universal (NYSE:UVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.68. Universal has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Universal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Universal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Universal by 4,176.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Universal by 370.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

