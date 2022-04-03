UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 12.4%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) was up 12.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 17,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,770,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $798.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UP Fintech by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 79,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in UP Fintech by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 656,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,800,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 498,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 594.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after buying an additional 970,000 shares during the period. 16.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

