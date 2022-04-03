UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 12.4%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) was up 12.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 17,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,770,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price target for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $798.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27.
UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UP Fintech (TIGR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.