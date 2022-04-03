Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Receives $21.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on UE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,845. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,835,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 36,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 487,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 114.1% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,130,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,545 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 293.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 79,345 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

