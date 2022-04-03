Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

