USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on USAK. Cowen raised their price target on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $17.93 on Thursday. USA Truck has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

USA Truck ( NASDAQ:USAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Truck will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Barclays PLC increased its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in USA Truck during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

