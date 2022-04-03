USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on USNA. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $77.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89.
In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
