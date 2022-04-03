USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on USNA. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $77.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.