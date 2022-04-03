Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Vai has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a market cap of $54.25 million and $35,990.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00049342 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.73 or 0.07512187 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.55 or 0.99791579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00045902 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

