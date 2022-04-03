Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $95.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $101.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,301,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $103.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

