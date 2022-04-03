Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $246.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.15. Valmont Industries has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.65.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.58 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,117,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 817,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,666,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

