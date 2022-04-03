Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.29.

Shares of VVV opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $2,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 532,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 265,118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 166.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

