Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 38,124 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADES. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 74,695 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,129 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 73,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $115.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a net margin of 63.35% and a return on equity of 45.86%.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

