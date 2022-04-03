Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,948 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Hyzon Motors worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HYZN. Wedbush dropped their target price on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyzon Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

