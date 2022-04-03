Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,948 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Hyzon Motors worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HYZN opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.37.
Hyzon Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyzon Motors (HYZN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.