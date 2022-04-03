Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 167,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,525 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 28.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMM opened at $6.99 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.38%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Profile

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

