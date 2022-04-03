Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.67 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.32%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

