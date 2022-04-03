Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $1.52 Million in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in monday.com by 3,483.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $165.39 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.05 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.63.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

MNDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.07.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

