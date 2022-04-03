Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 118 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,371.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,180.00 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,411.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,479.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

