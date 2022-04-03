Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 357 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JKHY opened at $200.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $200.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

