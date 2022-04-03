Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 47,712 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Green Plains as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 85,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter.

GPRE stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

