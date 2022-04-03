VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. M Financial Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

MOO opened at $105.47 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $106.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.24.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

