Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 66,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.01. The company had a trading volume of 166,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,450. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $222.50 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.