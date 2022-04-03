Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €113.00 ($124.18) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($124.18) price objective on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €101.00 ($110.99).

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €89.96 ($98.86) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 39.11. Varta has a 12 month low of €78.50 ($86.26) and a 12 month high of €165.90 ($182.31).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

