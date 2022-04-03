Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.
Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $38.76 on Thursday. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26.
Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vectrus (VEC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.