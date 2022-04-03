Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEC opened at $38.76 on Thursday. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 52.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 572,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197,215 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,953,000 after acquiring an additional 65,339 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Vectrus by 95.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 9.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 683,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,358,000 after acquiring an additional 60,561 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,841 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.