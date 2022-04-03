Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Lowered by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lessened its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after buying an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,017,000 after buying an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,309,000 after buying an additional 130,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV traded up $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.76. 892,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,748. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.48 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

