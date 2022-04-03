Veil (VEIL) Price Down 51.1% This Week

Veil (VEIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Veil has a market cap of $868,226.06 and approximately $439.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 51.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,881.76 or 1.00034863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00332076 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00139291 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000509 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.