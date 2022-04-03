Verasity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $71.06 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $130.89 million and approximately $71.06 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

