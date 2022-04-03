Verastem, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verastem in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 74.56%.

VSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.43 on Friday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

