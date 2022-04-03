Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTM. StockNews.com lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 4.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 85,385 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Verastem during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verastem by 1.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.56% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Verastem (Get Rating)
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
