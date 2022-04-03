Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.11.

VRSK opened at $214.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $167.37 and a one year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,505,000 after buying an additional 142,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,200,000 after buying an additional 144,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after buying an additional 60,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after buying an additional 344,057 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

