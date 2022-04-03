Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.1% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

