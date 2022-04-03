Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) PT Raised to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.90 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

