Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.85. Vertiv shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 172,306 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen cut Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $175,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 148.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

