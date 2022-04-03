VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Capitalization Reaches $105.37 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $105.37 million and approximately $139,933.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00003348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,629,517 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

