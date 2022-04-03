Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $996.81

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 996.81 ($13.06) and traded as low as GBX 870 ($11.40). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 878 ($11.50), with a volume of 120,943 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.77) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 835.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 995.97.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

