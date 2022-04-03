Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have commented on VKTX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,062.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 47,695.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. 728,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,960. The company has a market cap of $245.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

