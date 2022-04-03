Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The company had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,304. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 37.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

