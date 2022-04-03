Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
VIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.36.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $567,318.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,304. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 79.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 37.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 139,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.
About Vir Biotechnology (Get Rating)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.