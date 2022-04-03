Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $45.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

