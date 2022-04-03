Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $226.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.06 and a 200-day moving average of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

