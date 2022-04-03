Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $86.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.70.

NASDAQ VC opened at $107.11 on Friday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.61. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

