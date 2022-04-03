VNET Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,894 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 287% compared to the average daily volume of 747 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $900.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.
About VNET Group (Get Rating)
VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNET Group (VNET)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.