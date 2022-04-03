VNET Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,894 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 287% compared to the average daily volume of 747 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. VNET Group has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $34.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $900.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

About VNET Group (Get Rating)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.