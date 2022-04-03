Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 225 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.06) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 129.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.80. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

