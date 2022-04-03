Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives $209.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.87.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

VMC opened at $184.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.04. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

